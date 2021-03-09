BMW M Reveals Full Safety Car Fleet For 2021 MotoGP Including M5 CS

BMW M has been the ‘Official Car of MotoGP’ since 1999 and this year marks the first time that BMW M GmbH is presenting three new safety cars and a new safety bike.

In Qatar, the BMW M3, the BMW M4 and the BMW M5 CS Safety Cars will be celebrating their debuts. They will be joined by the new BMW M 1000 RR Safety Bike. The BMW M 1000 RR is the first M model from BMW Motorrad and the racing version will be appearing in the Superbike World Championship.

“The safety car fleet is the focal point of our involvement in the MotoGP and we are very proud to be starting the season with four new vehicles for the first time in our 20-year history as ‘Official Car of MotoGP’,” said Markus Flasch, CEO BMW M GmbH. “Our three new safety cars are based on production models, which deliver outstanding performance and driving dynamics that make them ideally suited to appear in the MotoGP. They will be joined by the new BMW M 1000 RR as the safety bike. The first M model on two wheels has been developed in motorsport and will meet the most exacting requirements on the racetrack. We are looking forward to the season-opener in Qatar and seeing our new fleet in action.”

The production versions of the new safety cars have already been designed for sporty performance and perfect driving behaviour up to the limits. Therefore, only a few adjustments were required to allow their use as safety cars in MotoGP. These modifications include light bars, flashing front lights, motorsport quick-release bonnet latches and emergency power shutoffs for overseas transport. The rear seat has also been removed from the BMW M4 Competition Coupe Safety Car and a rollbar and 4-point sports harness have been installed. The BMW M3 and BMW M4 Safety Cars have modified exhaust systems.