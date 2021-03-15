G-Power Give BMW M2 CS A Ridiculous Output of 651 HP (485 kW)

The BMW M2 CS is one of the finest BMW’s we have ever driven and considering it leaves the factory with 444 hp (331 kw) and 550 Nm of torque, you would need to be a power freak to want to tinker with that output.

G-Power as their name suggests are power freaks and have decided to offer a four-stage power kit for the brilliant Bavarian.

Stage 1 will see output rise to 493 hp (368 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque thanks to some software optimization and a central screw lock for the crankshaft that protects engine.

Stage 2 gets you 532 hp (397 kW) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) with a further ECU tune in conjunction with a stainless steel exhaust system. Stage 3 gets some sports downpipes and pumps things up to 562 hp (419 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft).

To 99.99% of the M2 CS owners out there, that would already be way too much but Stage 4 gets you new injectors and a turbocharger upgrade, for a neck-snapping 651 hp (485 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).

The mad Stage 4 package will set you back around R330k but that excludes all other options such as Hurricane RR forged wheels, carbon fibre engine cover and more.