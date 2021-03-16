Independent Dyno Run Suggests New BMW M4 Develops More Than Claimed

There seems to be a new trend at the moment where we see huge discrepancies between the horsepower figures manufacturers provide and the real-life results independent runs turn in.

Eager to find out about the new BMW M4, the folks from IND Distribution managed to get their hands on a brand new M4 (non-Competition) to see what the Bavarian actually produces.

The S58 engine in the non-Competition M4 is said to develop 473 hp (353 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque. IND Distribution popped it on the dyno and the results were extremely surprising.

The biggest issue in this whole process was the fact that the M4 they had to test wasn’t broken in yet so it was probably not even delivering optimum levels of power.

That said, their runs showed the M4 has 465 hp (347 kW) and 553 Nm (408 lb-ft) of torque at the wheels. If we factor in a 15% transmission loss, the crank power output would be around 547 hp (408 kW) and 650 Nm (480 lb-ft) of torque. Even if we say 10% transmission lose which is more applicable to the brand new cars, then we are looking at an output of 511 hp (381 kW) and 608 Nm (449 lb-ft) of torque.

Each dyno is different so we need to wait to see a few more independent runs but things are looking rather suspect based on this specific exercise.