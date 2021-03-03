Involved in a Car Accident? Here’s Why You Need a Lawyer

Many people think that if they weren’t doing anything wrong at the time of their car accident, then they don’t need a lawyer. This is a common misconception. One of the worst mistakes a person can make after a car accident is showing up to a court hearing without the proper legal defense.

If you have suffered through a car accident, be sure not to suffer more than necessary in the aftermath of it—-get a lawyer. If you’re on the fence about it, then continue reading to understand the full scope of why hiring a lawyer after a car accident is imperative for your future.

To Know the Steps

You’d be surprised to know the complicated path that lies ahead of a car accident. What may look like a pile of incomprehensible legal jargon to you is a pretty simple process for car crash lawyers. At a minimum, a lawyer can lay out the steps you need to follow through on so that the right person is held liable. A lawyer can guide you through court proceedings if there’s any need for it. In spite of how basic it might seem on television, to an average person, the courts can be a confusing place where people can get taken advantage of. Don’t let yourself be one of them.

To Gather Evidence

You may have heard the saying, “In court, it’s not about what you know, but rather what you can prove.” This is one saying you may have heard on those crime TV series that is actually true. Evidence plays a key role in proving fault or innocence. However, if the evidence isn’t handled properly or turned over to authorities at an appropriate time, it could get thrown out. That’s why it’s a really good idea to call a lawyer to the scene of the accident if that’s possible. If not, be sure to take a ton of pictures of the car, your injuries, the surrounding area, and anything else you think might be of use.

To Prove Liability

Evidence gathered by you and your lawyer will be used to determine liability. If you go through any court proceedings alone with the idea that you don’t need one because you did nothing wrong, then you are putting yourself at risk for being held liable. This means you might have to pay for all the damages and injuries incurred during the accident for both yourself and the other driver.

If you find yourself seriously injured, then it’s crucial you hire a lawyer. Injuries could prevent you from working in the future or could prove to be quite costly. If you do not take action with a team of legal experts directly following your accident, then your livelihood and finances could be seriously impacted.

To Defend You Against the Other Side

If you think you’re entirely innocent and the court would have no other choice but to rule in your favor, then that gives you an even greater reason to hire a lawyer—-because no person with half a brain is going to go to court, knowing they’re guilty, without a lawyer to defend them and get them the best deal. So, no matter how obviously innocent you are, hire a lawyer to make sure you don’t get attacked in court by the other side. A lawyer will make sure you’re treated with justice and fairness and that the correct person is held accountable.

To Help You Through a Change in Work Status

An injury from a car accident could leave you incapable of going to work and caring for yourself or your family. If this is the case, then a lawyer would ensure you were compensated not only for damages, not only for doctor bills but also for all the hours of wages you missed out on because of your injuries. Even if the fault is easy to prove, you will need a lawyer to fight for a settlement that covers all expenses and your monthly income.

To Ensure a Fair Settlement

A lawyer will do everything in their power to get you a settlement that will absolve you of financial strain from the accident. It’s great if the other side is immediately ready to settle—-but they may not always be willing to repay you a fair amount. This is where your lawyer can push for enough to cover you and then some. Without a lawyer, you may not wind up getting what you deserve.

If you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of a car accident, then don’t hesitate to call a lawyer. Your case, your livelihood, your finances, and your future depend on how well you see this process through. If you’re in doubt of whether or not you can afford it, then consider whether or not you can afford to pay for damages and continuous doctor bills—-that might help set things in perspective.