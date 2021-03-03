NewsVideo

Mercedes-AMG GT 73e Teased Alongside New F1 Car and One Hypercar

By Zero2Turbo

Mercedes-AMG revealed their all new Formula 1 car yesterday and today they have revealed a video as well as some new shots focused on performance.

This caught our attention not because of the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar but because of the bruising unreleased, Mercedes-AMG GT 73e which is the first time it has officially been teased by the manufacturer.

Why did this catch our attention because under the hood we are expecting to find a hybrid-assisted variant of the superb twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, which reportedly makes 805 hp (600 kW). It can reportedly rocket the 4-Door coupé to 100 km/h in under 3 seconds and we can believe that considering the GT 63 S can do it in 3,2 seconds and that ‘only’ packs 630 hp (470 kW).

“Under our E PERFORMANCE technology label, we are advancing our interpretation of a powerful and efficient hybrid technology for future road-going models,” said Philip Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

