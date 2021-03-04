Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Is Official With New Gravel Mode

Porsche has officially whipped the covers off the versatile off-road version of the Taycan suitably called the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Visually it looks very similar to the Mission E Cross Turismo as expected with the silhouette defined by the sporty roofline sloping downward to the rear. The off-road elements include wheel arch trims, unique front and rear lower aprons and side sills. As part of the Off-Road Design package (optional extra), the Cross Turismo has special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the sills. These make for a striking exterior as well as providing protection from stone impacts.

Four derivatives of the Taycan Cross Turismo are available immediately at its launch. The Performance Battery Plus, which has a total capacity of 93.4 kWh, is always fitted as standard. The model range comprises the following:

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo with 280 kW (380 PS), overboost power for Launch Control 350 kW (476 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, top speed 220 km/h, range (WLTP) 389 – 456 km

with 280 kW (380 PS), overboost power for Launch Control 350 kW (476 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, top speed 220 km/h, range (WLTP) 389 – 456 km Taycan 4S Cross Turismo with 360 kW (490 PS), overboost power with Launch Control 420 kW (571 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, top speed 240 km/h, range (WLTP) 388 – 452 km

with 360 kW (490 PS), overboost power with Launch Control 420 kW (571 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, top speed 240 km/h, range (WLTP) 388 – 452 km Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo with 460 kW (625 PS), overboost power with Launch Control 500 kW (680 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, top speed 250 km/h, range (WLTP) 395 – 452 km

with 460 kW (625 PS), overboost power with Launch Control 500 kW (680 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, top speed 250 km/h, range (WLTP) 395 – 452 km Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo with 460 kW (625 PS), overboost power with Launch Control 560 kW (761 PS), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, top speed 250 km/h, range (WLTP) 388 – 419 km.

The high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension comes as standard on all four models. The optional Off-Road Design package increases ground clearance by up to 30 mm. This means that the Cross Turismo can also be driven on mixed surfaces and uneven tracks. The standard “Gravel Mode” improves the suitability of the new model for driving on light off-road terrain such as gravel tracks or muddy road surfaces.

Inside the design is everything you expect from the regular Taycan but a compass is installed on the top of the dashboard if you tick the Off-Road Design package.

Porsche decided to launch two new e-bikes in parallel with the Taycan Cross Turismo, a rear carrier for up to three bicycles as well as a new roof-box designed for speeds of up to 200 km/h.

The Taycan Cross Turismo will be launched in the (German) summer of 2021 which will be around June this year for us down South. Local pricing is as follows and includes the 3 year/100,000 km Driveplan;

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: R2,511,000

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo R2,619,000

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo R3,459,000

The range-topping Turbo S variant will launch a little later with pricing to be announced closer to that time.