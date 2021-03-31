News

Road-Legal Glickenhaus 007S Revealed With Sub-6min Nürburgring Time

By Zero2Turbo

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has just revealed a road-legal version of their SCG 007 Le Mans Hypercar, it’s called the 007S with ‘S’ denoting street.

The new SCG 007S will bring the same race technology used on the Le Mans car to the streets, as a result, it has a predicted Ring time of under 6 minutes.

Related Posts

Glickenhaus SCG007 829 HP (618 kW) Hypercar Entry for Le…

Glickenhaus Plans To Join and Take On The Le Mans Giants In…

Power is estimated to be 1,400 hp (1,044 kW) and as the FB post stated the car will have air conditioning as well as being cable of a Nurburgring Nordschleife lap time of under 6 minutes on road tyres.

This is a bold claim so we will have to wait to see if the predictions are accurate.

Should there be enough interest, 24 examples of the 007S will be built, each with a price tag of $2.3 million.

You might also like
News

Glickenhaus SCG007 829 HP (618 kW) Hypercar Entry for Le Mans Revealed

News

Glickenhaus Plans To Join and Take On The Le Mans Giants In 2020

News

The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG004CS Should Pack 900 HP (671 kW)

News

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG004S To Pack 700 HP Nissan GT-R Engine

News

SCG 004S Unveiled With Central Driving Position and 640 HP

News

Glickenhaus’ SCG003 Will Set You Back R26 Million

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us