Road-Legal Glickenhaus 007S Revealed With Sub-6min Nürburgring Time

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has just revealed a road-legal version of their SCG 007 Le Mans Hypercar, it’s called the 007S with ‘S’ denoting street.

The new SCG 007S will bring the same race technology used on the Le Mans car to the streets, as a result, it has a predicted Ring time of under 6 minutes.

Power is estimated to be 1,400 hp (1,044 kW) and as the FB post stated the car will have air conditioning as well as being cable of a Nurburgring Nordschleife lap time of under 6 minutes on road tyres.

This is a bold claim so we will have to wait to see if the predictions are accurate.

Should there be enough interest, 24 examples of the 007S will be built, each with a price tag of $2.3 million.