Wheelsandmore Give Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 789 HP (588 kW) and New Shoes

The mighty Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has started arriving at customers, dealers and shops and it seems Wheelsandmore has become the first to offer a package for the fastest production car around the Nurburgring.

As the name suggests, they have fitted the car with a new set of forged 20-inch wheels with a twin five-spoke design that comes in a variety of colours. These make use of their new Underdock centre-lock adapter system which comes with an aluminium-magnesium alloy central-locking nut. This allows you to switch wheels between cars without the need to change the whole hub.

They also managed to find extra grunt from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as it now delivers 789 hp (588 kW) and 870 Nm (641 lb-ft) of torque by updating the control unit. That is a substantial increase of 69 hp (51 kW) and 70 Nm.

More power means more stopping power so Wheelsandmore fitted it with carbon-ceramic disc brakes and special pads. The upgrade is claimed to have a 50 percent higher coefficient of friction than stock.