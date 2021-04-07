2022 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 Facelift Revealed

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the 2022 CLS 53 in facelift form giving it updated styling and new options but as expected, no extra grunt.

Updates include a revised exterior, with a reworked front-end comprising a reshaped lower bumper and AMG’s signature Panamericana vertical slatted grille. The window surrounds and mirror caps can now be optioned in gloss black with the optional AMG Night Package, while a new Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel features inside the cabin, with a pair of rotary selectors for changing key vehicle dynamics functions.

Under the hood you will find the same3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine as before, sending 429 hp (320 kW) and 520 Nm to all four wheels through a nine-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

This is helped by an electric compressor that spools up the turbocharger at low RPMs when traditional exhaust gases are insufficient, along with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system capable of both shutting off the engine when coasting to a stop to improve efficiency or adding an additional 21 hp (16 kW) and 250Nm for short periods under hard acceleration.

Mercedes-AMG claims this will allow the sleek sedan to sprint to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and run to a limited top speed of 250 km/h. Add the AMG Driver’s Package and you can increase that to 270 km/h.

Local pricing and introduction is not yet known at this stage.