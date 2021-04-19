Check Out Gordon Murray’s Insane Lightweight Car Collection

If you have some time to spare and are as fascinated with Gordon Murray and his creations as we are, then this video from Top Gear is for you.

As you will find out, it is very clear that the South African-born British designer is obsessed with lightweight sports cars, and his personal collection more than proves that.

There are several cars from his collection featured in the video, and the heaviest among them is the Mercedes-Benz SLR at about 3,527 pounds (1,600 kilograms). That’s really heavy in the lightweight sports cars world, but Murray says nearly three-quarters of his cars weigh below 1,765 lbs (800 kg).

Enough ramble, push play, sit back and enjoy.