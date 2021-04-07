Lightweight Performance BMW M2 Finale Edition Packs 731 HP (545 kW)

Lightweight Performance is sending of the F87 BMW M2 model with a bang and they have called it the Finale Edition.

This is not the first time the tuner has worked on the popular little M car and although this is called the Finale Edition, it is not the last as they want to make it more powerful and even quicker over time.

It is based on the M2 Competition but now delivers a staggering 731 hp (545 kW) and 880 Nm of torque. This was achieved through significant hardware changes to the engine and a custom Lightweight exhaust system.

It goes without saying that it needed the high-performing M Performance brakes which were given a helping hand with a brake cooling kit and steel braided brake lines.

The exterior design is rather subtle and includes a roof, fenders, hood, CS rear spoiler and a newly designed 3-part front spoiler all finished in carbon fibre.

Inside you will find four single seats each with seat heating, M2 logo and finished in the finest leather and Alcantara. Notice that blue gear knob? Yes, this is a manual too making it even more of a handful.