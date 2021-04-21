NewsVideo

New Porsche 911 GT3 Hits 60 MPH in Just 2.8 Seconds

By Zero2Turbo

The folks over at CarWow recently got their hands on the new Porsche 911 GT3 and to say we are surprised would be a lie because pretty much all manufacturers are being conservative with their performance figures.

Porsche claim that the new 992 911 GT3 will sprint to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds but as you will see in the video below this is extremely conservative.

Fast forward to 16:40 to see the mind-warping run of 2.87s to 60 mph which is less than three-tenths of a second slower than the sprint time quoted by Porsche for the 911 Turbo S. It goes on to smash the quarter-mile in 10.85 seconds.

Of course, a hotter RS version is only a matter of time and you can rest assured Porsche will find new ways to give it an advantage over the regular GT3.

