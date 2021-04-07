News

Now You Can Add The Giant Grille To Your BMW E60 5 Series

By Zero2Turbo

If you happen to own an E60 BMW 5 Series and you are feeling left out by all the hype of the large new grille you can relax as a seller on China’s Taobao online commerce site is selling replacement front fascias to keep you and your 5er up to date.

If you prefer the slightly prettier BMW M2 front end that can be arranged too so the choice is completely yours.

Take one look at the photos and you will immediately see that the fitment is not exactly world-class. Both designs have large panel gaps where the fascia meets the hood. Although, this appears to be worse on the M2, than on the M3/4 design.

If the fit and quality were better, would you add this to your E60 to give a new lease on life?

