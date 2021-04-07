The First Road Legal Pagani Zonda Revolucion Is Here

The owner of TopCar Design has a seriously impressive collection of Pagani’s (see bottom of post) with the most recent purchase being a 1 of 5 Pagani Zonda Revolucion (car #4 of 5).

This is strictly a track car that Pagani introduced back in 2012 as an updated version of the R, another track-only model.

After purchasing the track weapon, TopCar Design approached UK-based Lanzante Limited to convert the hypercar to a road-legal specification. Lanzante is currently in the process of studying the car ahead of the actual conversion, a list of changes will be made available in the near future but from the images below we can already see some minor changes.

The ride height appears to have been increased for obvious reasons and it seems to be sporting some more comfortable seats that are lined in leather. The steering wheel also gets matching upholstery.

Here is the full Pagani collection owned by TopCar Design:

1. Pagani Zonda Unica – 1 of 1 Roadster (Chassis 135)

2. Pagani Zonda Cinque #3 of 5 (Orange)

3. Pagani Huayra BC Roadster 1 of 40

4. Pagani Zonda Revolucion #4 of 5

5. Pagani Huayra Imola #1 of 5

6. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta #3 of 3 (chassis 137)