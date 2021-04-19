Watch The New Porsche 911 GT3 Sprint To 200 km/h

The new Porsche 911 GT3 was bound to be a success and while we know all the juicy details on the new hardcore model for the 992 range, we have not seen much video footage.

Porsche has already begun handing out the car to journalists in Europe and now thanks to the folks from Motorsport Magazine, we get a decent look at how fast the new 911 GT3 is.

The acceleration test seen below goes from 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph). The POV video gives us a brief look at the PDK-equipped 911 GT3 on the outside and inside. It also included the heart-thumping sound from the naturally-aspirated flat-six and its twin-exhaust outlets. We highly suggest for you to use your expensive headphones for the best aural experience in the cockpit.