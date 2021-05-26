BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive Debuts

It was just a matter of time until BMW took the covers off the drop-top version of the M4 Competition and here we have it.

The official name is the BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive and that means this is the first time an M4 Convertible gets all-wheel-drive.

It delivers the same 503 hp (375 kW) and 649 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque from the S58B30T0 3.0-liter, twin-turbo inline-six and sends the power through the same eight-speed automatic gearbox to the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. There are selectable 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD settings depending on what experience the driver is looking for.

The sprint to 100 km/h will take just 3.7 seconds while the top speed with the optional M Drivers’s Package will see the Convertible hit a top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph).

The roof is now a fabric affair that opens and closes in 18 seconds and is a massive 40 percent lighter than the folding hardtop from the previous generation. The design uses large panel bows and a flush-fitting glass rear window so that there’s a coupe-like roofline when closed.

As standard. the M4 Competition Convertible xDrive will sport forged wheels that have a 19-inch diameter in front and a 20-inch diameter in the back.

The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive will be available in South Africa from the fourth quarter of 2021.