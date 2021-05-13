How Bad A Car Injury Can Be And How You Should Manage A Worst Case Scenario

A car accident is one of the worst things that could happen to anyone. Car accidents are always traumatizing, even to the strongest people. The physical and mental anguish that a car injury is something that no one can ever be prepared for.

Even after a car accident has happened, an investigation conducted, and even the settlement taken care of, the impacts of car injuries sustained are everlasting. This is why during the compensation process, the settlement has to include future expenses and suffering.

The following are some of the physical and emotional impacts of a car injury;

1.Emotional effects of a car injury

When a car accident happens, some injuries are not felt after the incident. Whether the injury appears after a long or short while, it has a long-lasting impact on the person involved. A car injury is likely to lead to emotional and psychological trauma.

The worst part is that these emotional effects are felt by over a third of the people who are caught in a non-fatal car accident. That’s why no accident should be taken lightly, no matter the severity of it.

These effects can be felt for up to a year or more for many people, and they could advance to other serious mental issues such as depression, stress disorder, or phobias.

2. Physical effects of a car injury

The physical effects attached to most car injuries often lead to amputations, paralysis, or even permanent disabilities. Other physical effects associated with a car injury include diminished memory capacity, injured muscles, ligaments, and even damaged tissues.

How should you manage a worst-case scenario of a car injury?

There are more than 2 million people who are involved in a car accident each year. While most insurance companies end up offering settlements to these people, they are never enough.

This might be due to the lack of knowledge of most people regarding their rights and the legal process. If you’re one of those people, you came to the right place. Here is what you should do after a car injury;

1.Seek medical assistance

If you’ve been involved in a car accident, the first thing should be to seek medical attention. This is so that the doctor can examine you for any internal injuries, dress any wounds and determine the severity of the injuries you’ve sustained.

It’s important to note that after a car accident, you might not see some injuries. This doesn’t warrant you to skip seeking medical help.

You should always see the doctor first because some of the injuries sustained might not show up immediately. Failure to see a doctor will give room for more complications.

2. Gather and protect the evidence at the scene

Before any insurance company decides to compensate you, they’ll want to see proof that you were involved in an accident and got hurt. This makes it your responsibility to ensure that all the evidence is available and in good condition.

Suppose you can hold a camera after the accident and take photos or film some videos, the better. When documenting the whole accident ordeal, it’s important to focus on the people involved, cars, and any suggesting factors that might have caused the accident.

It’s also helpful to have pictures of your injuries ready because you will use them in the claim investigation process.

3. Contact your insurer

Due to a policy by some insurance companies about the time of the report, it’s helpful for you to move fast after a car injury. Ensure that your attorney is also involved and don’t make any statements to anyone without their presence.

When it’s time for you to sign the release of claims, ensure that your doctor has thoroughly examined you for any injuries present.

4. Notify the police and file a report

If you’ve suffered major injuries after the accident, ensure that you notify the police and file a report with them within 72 hours. A report filed with the police is fundamental during the investigation of your claim.

5. Call your attorney

The interaction between you and the insurers can be very stressful. For this reason, it’s important to have a qualified and reliable attorney with you.

Now that you’re acquainted with what you should do in the event of a car injury consider getting the best legal help from trained and experienced attorneys.