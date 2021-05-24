Unofficial Very Limited Mercedes-AMG GT R Speedster Revealed

Last month we saw teasers on social media of an unnamed Mercedes-AMG project based on the GT R. That car has now been revealed and it is this sleek and sexy AMG GT R Speedster.

The car was designed by Roland A. Bussink, a private collector, who has a fondness for all things Mercedes and Maybach. He commissioned HWA AG to turn his idea into reality and as you can see the result is absolutely stunning. It is officially called the Bussink GT R SpeedLegend and just five units will be made available.

For those with a keen eye, you will notice the inspiration comes from Mercedes-Benz F1 cars and the SLR Stirling Moss. It is most certainly not an official Mercedes-AMG product but at least the company responsible for the build has a close relationship with AMG.

This was not a simple project by any means as we all know removing a roof has serious repercussions to structural integrity. The rigidity was restored by means of a custom Y-shaped Speedbow which runs from the hood to the headrests and resembles the halo used on current F1 cars.

If you happen to be lucky enough to be in the line to get one, you can ask for it to arrive with the same output of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 or you can have it tweaked to 850 hp (634 kW) and 1,040 Nm (767 lb-ft) of torque.

What do you all think? We think it looks superb and if you watch the video below, you will know it sounds superb too. Fancy one? Well you know you are too late if you are reading this as all five units have been spoken for.