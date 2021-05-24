Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI Goes Wide With Prior Design Kit

The new Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI is already being tinkered with by tuners and aftermarket companies around the world but it seems the folks at Prior Design have the biggest plans for the hot hatch.

Prior Design usually focuses on high-end creations from Mercedes-AMG, BMW M and even Porsche but they know that the new GTI market is ripe with opportunity and have started work on this radical widebody kit.

While looking at the images and videos, you have to remember that these are only renderings but the company has a solid track record and has even brought to life a few of the wild and wicked renderings we have seen.

Do you think this will come to fruition? We hope so as it looks absolutely menacing.