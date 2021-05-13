Watch (and Listen) To Two Koenigsegg Jesko Prototypes Having Some Proper Fun

Koenigsegg took the covers off the immense looking Jesko hypercar at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show which was then followed up with the Jesko Absolut.

Development is still in progress and to keep the 125 future owners excited, they have released some footage of two Jesko prototypes having some fun at an airstrip.

As you will find out, the Jesko is superb at sliding and drifting not that too many of the owners will actually do it considering the price tag can hop over $4 million with some expensive options being ticked.

As a reminder, the Jesko makes use of a twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre V8. It produces up to 1,600 hp (1,193 kW) on E85, with peak torque hitting 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft). It also features a flat-plane crankshaft, larger turbos, a revised intake, and a proprietary air injection system. The engine pairs up with the company’s new Light Speed Transmission that allows the driver to immediately select the gear that gives the car the best acceleration.