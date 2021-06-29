Did You Get Into A Motorcycle Accident Recently? Here’s What You Need To Do

While riding a motorcycle can be fun and liberating, motorcycle accidents are all too common. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcycle accidents have been increasing every year by an average of 8.3 percent, reaching 5,014 fatalities in 2019. Despite the use of protective gear and high caution on the road; motorcyclists are at a much greater risk of disturbing accidents than vehicle drivers. After an accident, the first thing people do is point fingers at the motorcyclist, and assume the crash was due to reckless driving and speeding. However, most motorcycle accidents often occur as a result of another driver’s negligence, lack of awareness of motorbikes at junctions, uneven surfaces, or diesel spillages. Because a motorcycle crash can happen at any moment, you need to be prepared, so here’s what to do when you get into a motorcycle accident.

Stay Calm

When you’ve been injured in an accident, you’ll be confused, overwhelmed, and in pain. Your emotions will likely be heightened, nonetheless, you need to remain as calm as possible. Try to control your temper as it can get you into trouble, and exacerbate your injuries. On the other hand, there’s another possible outcome where the impact of an accident leaves you numb and unable to react. However, you need to get to safety and remove yourself from the middle of the road. If you can’t do that yourself, seek help from pedestrians.

Call 911

Calling emergency personnel is the safest thing to do after you get off the road. Being the first to contact them can support your case and help you avoid liabilities. An accident report is said to be the best evidence, as the police arrive at the scene of the accident as soon as it occurs, and gather all important info like contact information of people involved.

Medical Help

You should wait for the paramedics to examine you, even if you don’t feel any pain and there are no visible injuries. Adrenaline can decrease your ability to feel pain, and cause you to feel light-headed, according to the Hormone Health Network. You may be vulnerable to:

Traumatic brain injury (TBIs)

Fractures or broken bones

Internal bleeding

Internal injuries need to be taken care of before they result in more serious problems. Make sure to get yourself checked at the hospital; the professionals at HurtCallBert.com state that insurance companies and legal attorneys will ask for medical records that will help them negotiate settlements, serve as leverage, and can sometimes spare riders from having to go to court. Another tip would be not to call your insurance company before getting a medical evaluation to avoid underestimation of damages. It is also of importance that you don’t remove your helmet or protective equipment, to keep your head protected until the paramedics arrive.

Get Witnesses And Take Notes

Examine your surroundings once you are fully conscious, and gather as many witnesses as possible, as they can help you prove that you were not at fault. If your mobile phone is still intact, take some photos of the scene, including any distinctive junction signs, then insert your location so that the authorities can identify exactly where you are.

Call An Attorney

It is your right to file a claim if you’ve been harmed due to another person’s negligence. An accident won’t just result in medical injuries, it can take a toll on your life. The aftermath may include:

Inability to work

Psychological problems like PTSD (Post Traumatic Syndrome and Post Traumatic Stress) can negatively affect your relationships and your everyday life

Financial hardships resulting from damaged property lost earnings, physiotherapy expenses, and other medical care expenses

Legal professionals will be able to analyze the evidence and help you pursue any damages. By reaching out to an attorney, you can receive appropriate compensation for medical bills, lost wages from missed time at work, repairs to your motorcycle, in addition to rehabilitation expenses. Even if the motorcyclist has contributed to the crash, this doesn’t seize away their right to recover compensation. If you’re a rider who is 60 percent at fault and the defendant is 40 percent at fault, you can still recover 40 percent of the damages you received.

Riding motorcycles can be a dangerous way of getting around, so if you get into a motorcycle accident, follow these steps to ensure that you face the least possible negative outcomes and strengthen your case. Don’t forget to seek professional help and reach out to people who can stand up for your rights, protect you from being unjustly blamed and pursue full compensation for you.