Jay-Z and Beyoncé Rumoured To Be Owners Of R400 Million Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Last week Rolls-Royce revealed the radical coachbuilt Boat Tail and what blew everyone’s mind was the reported £20 million price tag.

One thing the automaker did not share was who actually owns the first of three Boat Tail’s but according to the Telegraph, they know who it is.

It is not one individual but rather the power couple we know as Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The brand did confirm that it was designed for a wealthy and ‘flamboyant’ duo.

This Boat Tail has been finished in a special blue which could hint at the couple’s identity, as Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s nine-year-old daughter is called Blue Ivy. The refrigerator installed in the rear deck was designed to chill Armand de Brignac champagne at a specific temperature. It’s the client’s favourite according to Rolls-Royce, and it just so happens that Jay-Z is part owner of the brand. The nautical theme could point to the superstars loving a visit to the French Riveria, both on land and sea.

We certainly know they can afford something as extravagant as this but is this enough evidence? It might be for some but we will take it with a pinch of salt until anything is confirmed.