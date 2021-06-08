Land Rover Defender V8 Pricing for South Africa

Land Rover South Africa has confirmed that the 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 will indeed be making its way to South Africa so how much will you need to part with to pop this growling off-roader in your garage?

The South African pricing for the new Land Rover Defender V8 is as follows:

Land Rover Defender 90 V8 – R2,270,310

Land Rover Defender 110 V8 – R2,343,910

Land Rover Defender 90 V8 Carpathian Edition – R2,365,710

Land Rover Defender 110 V8 Carpathian Edition – R2,439,310

Included in the prices is a 5-year/100,000km Land Rover Care Plan.

As a reminder, the Defender V8 is fitted with the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that makes 518 hp (386 kW) and 625 Nm (461 lb-ft) of torque. This is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox which allows the Defender V8 90 to sprint to 100 km/h (96 mph) in 5.2 seconds and run to a top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph).

Customers can now choose from three new exterior design packs. The Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack further extend the personalisation potential of New Defender.

The new Defender V8 is scheduled to arrive in South Africa towards the end of the year.