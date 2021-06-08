NewsSouth Africa

Land Rover Defender V8 Pricing for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Land Rover South Africa has confirmed that the 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 will indeed be making its way to South Africa so how much will you need to part with to pop this growling off-roader in your garage?

The South African pricing for the new Land Rover Defender V8 is as follows:

  • Land Rover Defender 90 V8 – R2,270,310
  • Land Rover Defender 110 V8 – R2,343,910
  • Land Rover Defender 90 V8 Carpathian Edition – R2,365,710
  • Land Rover Defender 110 V8 Carpathian Edition – R2,439,310
Related Posts

2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Debuts With 518 HP (386 kW)

Land Rover Baby Defender Coming In 2022 Says Report

Included in the prices is a 5-year/100,000km Land Rover Care Plan.

As a reminder, the Defender V8 is fitted with the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that makes 518 hp (386 kW) and 625 Nm (461 lb-ft) of torque. This is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox which allows the Defender V8 90 to sprint to 100 km/h (96 mph) in 5.2 seconds and run to a top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph).

Customers can now choose from three new exterior design packs. The Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack further extend the personalisation potential of New Defender.

The new Defender V8 is scheduled to arrive in South Africa towards the end of the year.

You might also like
News

2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Debuts With 518 HP (386 kW)

News

Land Rover Baby Defender Coming In 2022 Says Report

News

Electric Range Rover Reportedly Coming Very Soon Followed By Jaguar XJ

News

Carlex Design Give Land Rover Defender Yachting Treatment

News

New Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Confirmed for South Africa

News

Manhart Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Delivers A Potent 592 HP (441 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us