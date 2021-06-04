Listen To The Gordon Murray T.50’s V12 Scream To 12,100 RPM

We know that the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 packs a Cosworth-designed naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V12 that revs to an astronomical 12,100 rpm but we have not heard it yet.

Dario Franchitti visits the engine builder to hear the unit scream all the way to the limit sounding just like the Formula One cars we grew up loving.

The clip shows the engine doing a simulated lap of Le Mans which as you can hear allows the engine to use the entire rev range.

It makes a noise unlike any road car on sale today and we simply cannot wait to hear this thing under full load in the T.50.

GMA claims this engine is the highest revving, fastest responding, and most power-dense V12 ever in a road car. It makes 654 hp (488 kW) and 467 Nm (344 lb-ft) of torque. The ram-air system can add 49 hp (37 kW) when on the move.

Enough mumble now, pop the headphones in and push play.