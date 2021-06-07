Prior Design Go All Out With Virtual Lexus LFA Widebody Kit

The Lexus LFA is considered one of the greatest sounding cars ever made and since just 500 units were made worldwide, the chances of seeing one modified are pretty slim.

Prior Design took to their computers to give us a very realistic albeit virtual look at their Lexus LFA widebody offering.

The Lexus LFA oozes elegance and appeal and although the widebody kit does not add to that, it sure gives the car a whole lot more presence. Whether it is for right or wrong reasons, we will leave that up to you to decide.