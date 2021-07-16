Koenigsegg Jesko Production Starts With Tang Orange Pearl Stunner

The Koenigsegg Jesko was revealed to the world at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 and now more than two and a half years on, we get our first look at the jaw-dropping hypercar in production guise.

Strictly speaking, this is a pre-production unit and to mark the start of production, the Swedish manufacturer has released these gorgeous images of a Tanr Orange Pearl example driven by the man himself, Christian von Koenigsegg. While you will notice some silver and carbon fibre accents, the paint choice is actually a nod to the Koenigsegg CCR of 2004.

“We are very excited to showcase this pre-series Jesko in conjunction with the start of production of the 125 Jesko and Jesko Absolut customer cars,” said CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg. “As part of our gradual expansion, the Jesko’s pre-assembly begins at an extended 10,000 square metre facility.”

Customer deliveries are set to start around the 2nd quarter of 2022 with customers being able to choose between one that maximises performance on the track, and an Absolut version tuned to break the 300 mph barrier.

A fully loaded Jesko Absolut can cost upwards of $4 million, making it one of the most expensive production cars ever made. It’s powered by a twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 producing as much as 1,578 hp (1,177 kW) and 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) on E85 fuel.

The most impressive aspect of the new ‘Egg is the engineering masterpiece of a gearbox. It makes use of no fewer than seven wet, multi-disc clutches and is officially dubbed “Koenigsegg Light Speed Transmission (LST)”. It is able to switch between the nine forward gears “at near light speed,” prompting the company to say the Jesko delivers “seamless acceleration and deceleration.”

Inside, the Jesko runs a SmartCentre infotainment touchscreen, with a SmartCluster instrument display integrated into the steering wheel. The display is programmed to correct for steering lock while driving, making it easier to read while cornering.

The Jesko Absolut certainly has the right ingredients to become the worlds fastest production car but we will have to see how that all plays out in the future. Maybe we will see this pre-production prototype going full send on some closed off Las Vegas tarmac soon?