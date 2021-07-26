Lamborghini Boss Talks 2023 Aventador Successor and Four-Seat EV

The Lamborghini Aventador is heading into retirement with the limited run we now know as the Ultimae edition. This will serve as Sant’Agata’s final non-electrified V12-powered production car as the successor launching in 2023 will make the landmark shift to plug-in hybrid power.

This will be joined by a bunch of other electrified models with a very important all-new, four-seat pure EV in the coming years.

Autocar sat down with Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann to hear his thoughts on the exciting years ahead for the brand. Read the full interview here.

When quizzed about why they were not going the supercapacitor route as they did in the Sián he stated that it is a “bridge technology which does not fulfil the needs we have for the future to reduce emissions. In 2023- 2024, we will hybridise all our product line-up to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 50% by 2025. A capacitor would not be able to achieve this.”

2021 is not finished for the brand as we will be seeing “another car next to the Ultimae with a V12 engine and a supercapacitor. In 2022, we will have two new launches, based on the Huracán and Urus, and then in 2023 and 2024 we will hybridise the complete line-up.”

Winkelmann was asked if the first Lamborghini to go fully electric would be the successful Urus and his response included a tasty tidbit of information about an all-new offering.

“The first step is hybridisation. Then we’ll see if synthetic fuels give an opportunity to continue to work with combustion engines, because it’s not about the type of propulsion: it’s about the emissions you generate. But on the other hand, we foresee a fourth model for the second half of this decade which will be the first full-electric car, and here we’re looking at a bodystyle which will not be the same as the Urus, but at least a 2+2, so a car that’s daily driven.” said Winkelmann.