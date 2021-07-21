Posaidon Mercedes-AMG S63 Offers As Much As 927 HP (681 kW)

When you think about the Mercedes-AMG S63, you think dignified, upscale luxury liner with more than enough grunt to get you from point A to point B. Posaidon thinks otherwise and so they have come up with the S 63 RS 830+ offering.

Under the hood of the W222 S63 sits the same 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine used in other series, combined with all-wheel drive and nine-speed automatic transmission. Once fitted with the upgrade package, the engine will be cracking out 868 hp (647 kW) and 1,200 Nm of torque. This is achieved thanks to upgraded ball-bearing turbochargers, sports air filters and new downpipes with sports catalytic converters, plus corresponding software for the engine, transmission and powertrain (CPC) control units. As a result, this hefty sedan makes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and will run to a top speed of 350 km/h.

If you are one of the very few individuals out there who wants more than this, you can with some modifications to the cylinder heads and valve seats, plus installation of a water/methanol injection system cranking output to a radical 927 hp (681 kW) and a maximum orque of 1,280 Nm.

In addition to the upgrade to its V8 engine, the example shown here also benefits from a subtle visual refinement, namely an electronic lowering module for its AIRMATIC air suspension. This makes it possible to lower the body as desired to create a more dynamic look.