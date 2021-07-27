Rumour: Land Rover Working On Defender SVR Packing Over 600 HP (447 kW)

Earlier this year, we were all very pleased to see Land Rover take the covers off the menacing Defender V8 but if rumours turn out to be true, we will be blessed with an even meaner variant.

According to Motor Trend, they are busy with a Defender SVR which will actually be quite different compared to the aforementioned V8.

The biggest change as the publication suggests is the SVR variant will lose the current 5.0-litre supercharged V8 and gain the rumoured BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8. While that is not absolutely certain, the SVR variant is rumoured to have more than 600 hp (447 kW).

That is quite a substantial increase in output considering the Land Rover Defender V8 delivers “only” 518 hp (386 kW). This is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox which allows the Defender V8 90 to sprint to 100 km/h (96 mph) in 5.2 seconds and run to a top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph).

Other than that not much else is known but the publication does continue to state it will have sportier elements and a unique suspension setup to provide enhanced driving dynamics.

Is a model like this really necessary? Absolutely not but we hope this is all true.