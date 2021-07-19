Watch BMW M5 CS Teach Audi RS7 A Drag Racing Lesson

Another day, another drag race. This time the subjects of focus are the Audi RS7 Sportback as well as the mighty BMW M5 CS.

The 4.0 TFSI in the Audi RS 7 Sportback produces 441 kW and delivers 800 Nm of torque within a broad range from 2,050 to 4,500 rpm. The high-performance models will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h; this can be increased to 280 km/h with the RS Dynamic package.

The Bimmer packs the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine delivering a whopping 626 hp (467 kW) making it the most powerful car in the history of BMW M. 70 kg has been saved thanks to the use of all the carbon mentioned above as well as some M Carbon seats. With this power gain and weight loss, the M5 CS is able to sprint to 100 km/h in 3 seconds flat and will hit 200 km/h just 7.4 seconds later (10.4s from zero).

Press play and enjoy. If you want to skip to the racing, move to the 5-minute mark.