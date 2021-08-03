News

Audi RS 3 Is Now The Fastest Compact Model Around the Nürburgring

By Zero2Turbo

With a time of 7:40.748 minutes, the new Audi RS 3 Sedan is the fastest compact model on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. In June, Audi Sport racing and development driver Frank Stippler beat the previous lap record in that class by 4.64 seconds.

“I’m proud of the whole team. Everyone worked hard for this day,” said Audi RS 3 Technical Project Leader Marvin Schwätter when the record time appeared on the board. “When we started development, we didn’t know just how quickly our compact sportscar would really be on the Nordschleife,” he explained. “But over the course of endurance testing, we determined that we could reach very good times and set a new record.”

This time puts it fractionally ahead of the Renault Megane RS Trophy R (7:40.10) and on a par with cars like the Lamborghini Murcielago LP640, McLaren Mercedes SLR and a Mercedes SLS AMG.

As a reminder, the new RS 3 Sportback and Sedan makes use of a 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-five delivering 394 hp (294 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque allowing the 0 to 100 km/h sprint to take place in just 3.8 seconds.

