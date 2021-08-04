News

Is Toyota Testing A More Hardcore GR Yaris?

By Zero2Turbo
via Motor1.com

We thought the Toyota Yaris range would be topped out by one of the most talked-about cars of recent times, the GR Variant but it seems we might see something else.

Spy photographers recently snapped an interesting prototype testing at the Nurburgring seemingly hiding vents under the black tape applied onto the front fenders.

Take a look at the number plate and we can confirm that this is the same prototype spotted last year sporting some rather wild aero upgrades, including front canards and a chunky rear wing.

Related Posts

Car Carrier Loaded With New Land Cruiser’s Crashes…

Toyota GR Yaris Pricing for South Africa

So we now have photographic evidence of Toyota testing multiple body parts which surely means the GR Yaris is going to get a bit hotter.

The 1.6-lite turbocharged three-cylinder is capable of delivering 200 kW and 370 Nm of torque but Litchfield has shown that it is more than capable of punching out 300 hp (224 kW).

Could we ultimately see a Yaris GRMN? We will have to wait and see.

via Motor1.com
You might also like
News

Car Carrier Loaded With New Land Cruiser’s Crashes Totaling All The SUVs

News

Toyota GR Yaris Pricing for South Africa

News

Huge Toyota GR Yaris Somersault Crash At Track Day [Video]

News

Rumours Suggest Toyota GR Super Sport Hypercar Could Have Over 1,000 HP

News

Toyota GR 86 Revealed With 232 HP (173 kW)

News

Toyota and Subaru Rumoured To Be Developing AWD Hot Hatch Twins

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us