Is Toyota Testing A More Hardcore GR Yaris?

We thought the Toyota Yaris range would be topped out by one of the most talked-about cars of recent times, the GR Variant but it seems we might see something else.

Spy photographers recently snapped an interesting prototype testing at the Nurburgring seemingly hiding vents under the black tape applied onto the front fenders.

Take a look at the number plate and we can confirm that this is the same prototype spotted last year sporting some rather wild aero upgrades, including front canards and a chunky rear wing.

So we now have photographic evidence of Toyota testing multiple body parts which surely means the GR Yaris is going to get a bit hotter.

The 1.6-lite turbocharged three-cylinder is capable of delivering 200 kW and 370 Nm of torque but Litchfield has shown that it is more than capable of punching out 300 hp (224 kW).

Could we ultimately see a Yaris GRMN? We will have to wait and see.