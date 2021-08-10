Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 To Be Revealed This Week

Out of nowhere, Lamborghini has decided to bring back the Countach nameplate to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic supercar and we will be seeing it soon.

A photo leaked on Instagram shows the full name to be Countach LPI 800-4, with LPI indicating a hybrid powertrain and the number suggesting it will have nearly 800 horsepower.

Initial rumours pointed to the new Countach using the same V12 and supercapacitor hybrid system as the limited-run Sian, and that’s the likeliest setup. But that car didn’t use the LPI designation, so there’s a chance the new Countach could use a new hybrid system, maybe even a plug-in-hybrid setup.

Lamborghini has apparently been taking orders for the new Countach for months now, so this won’t be just a one-off special. They will reportedly be making 112 units of the new Countach, as the original car’s codename was LP112.

The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 will be unveiled on the 15th of August during the Monterey Car Week, so we have to wait a little more for additional details and pictures to finally know the car in all its glory.

We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming. ​#Lamborghini #Countach pic.twitter.com/nXctgIuyqe — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 9, 2021