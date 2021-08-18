Nissan Z Officially Revealed With 400 HP (298 kW) Twin-Turbo V6

The Nissan 370S debuted over a decade ago but its replacement has finally arrived and is called the Nissan Z coupe.

It features a new twin-turbocharged V6 engine, an upgraded interior, and styling nearly identical to the Z Proto concept we saw less than a year ago.

It will launch in two standard trim lines, Sport and Performance as well as a special Proto Spec option on the top-end model that draws inspiration from last year’s well-received concept.

Under the hood, you will find a new twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 good for 400 horses (298 kW) and 475 Nm (350 lb-ft) of torque sent exclusively to the rear wheels. Those numbers represent an improvement of 68 hp (51 kW) and 108 Nm (80 lb-ft) over the outgoing 370Z. This power plant is paired with a six-speed manual as the standard transmission and includes a high-performance clutch, baked-in rev-matching, and even a launch control system on the Performance model. Launch control and rev-matching also carry over to the optional nine-speed automatic transmission, as does a limited-slip differential. The Performance model also gets aluminium paddle shifters inspired by the GT-R.

Inside you will find a nice blend of modern technology and comfort with bucket seats looking very similar to those found in the GT-R.

The centre stack features a dash-mounted cluster of analogue gauges inspired by the 240Z, with readouts for turbocharger boost, turbocharger turbine speed, and a voltmeter. Right in the middle sits a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen display, while a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen with navigation and Wi-Fi is available on the Performance trim.

While Nissan offers nine exterior colour options at launch. Buyers can select from six two-tone paints, each with a contrasting black roof: Brilliant Silver, Boulder Gray, Seiran Blue, Ikazuchi Yellow, Passion Red, and Everest White. You can go a bit further with three single-tone paint options too: Black Diamond, Gun Metallic, and Rosewood Metallic.

Nissan South Africa has yet to confirm if this new coupé will be making its way to local shores but we would be very surprised if it did not.