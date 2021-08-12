Production Spec Pininfarina Battista Hypercar Revealed With Radical Electric Performance

It has been over two years since we first saw the Pininfarina Battista revealed in Geneva but we can now confirm that this is the production spec revealed in California.

The Battista is described as “the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever built” and will take on the Rimac Nevera and Lotus Evija in the increasingly competitive hyper-EV segment.

It still develops the promised 1,900 hp (1,417 kW) and 2,300 Nm (1,696 lb-ft) of torque from a quad-motor powertrain closely related to that used by its Rimac rival. As such, the performance is as dazzling with a claimed 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of less than 2 seconds and a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph). Its 120 kWh battery supplies a range of 500 km (311 miles) and can be charged at speeds of up to 180 kW.

As you can see, the design has not changed from the version we saw last year and that is a good thing as it is extremely striking.

Just 150 Battistas will be produced, five of which will be specified in Anniversario trim which gets a new aero-focused ‘Furiosa’ styling package and two-tone paint scheme to celebrate Pininfarina’s 90th anniversary.