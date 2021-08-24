Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Revealed

The Range Rover Sport SVR has been a success and now Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations team has revealed the Ultimate Edition which could be the last for this generation.

It is dressed to impress in one of the three hand-finished paints, with Ligurian Black Satin joined by two exclusive shades with glass flake particles – Marl Grey Gloss and Maya Blue Gloss. Regardless of your pick, the roof comes finished in Narvik Black providing a contrasting effect.

Other changes include Black knurled Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate, with exclusive contrasting Fuji White edging which is also used for side fender accents.

Body-coloured carbon fibre vented bonnet, 22-inch five split-spoke forged alloy wheels and black brake calipers reinforce the Ultimate edition’s strong presence, complementing the SVR’s Narvik Black contrast roof, door mirror caps, front grilles and grille surrounds, front wing detail and tailgate finishers.

Nothing changes under the hood which means you still get the supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine pumping out 575 hp (423 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. This enables the luxobarge to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds and run to a top speed of 283 km/h (176 mph).

Mark Turner, Commercial Director, Land Rover SV Bespoke, said: “Range Rover Sport SVR redefined Land Rover high-performance capability when it was introduced in 2014. We’ve sold more than 20,000 examples to date and demand for the SVR’s characterful mix of power, luxury and thrilling dynamics continues to grow every year. The SV Bespoke personalisation features of this Ultimate edition elevate its appeal even further.”

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition will be available in South Africa early in 2022 with pricing to be available closer to the time.