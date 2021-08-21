Top SUVs That Have a Great Towing Capacity

Traveling by car became even more popular since the beginning of the pandemic. SUVs, in particular, are great for road trips, especially if you are towing a trailer or a jet ski. Though pickup trucks can tow heavier trailers, SUVs can accommodate your family or friends while towing. There are numerous SUVs in the market and it can be quite confusing to pick the right one for you. That’s why we have compiled a list of the top SUVs that have great features and towing capacity.

Ford Expedition

This beast of an SUV takes the top spot of towing capacity among competitors. The Ford Expedition max towing capacity is 9,300 pounds with the optional heavy-duty trailer package, but without it, the towing capacity falls to 6,000 pounds. The package includes Pro Trailer Backup Assist, heavy-duty radiator, integrated trailer-brake controller, two-speed automatic four-wheel drive, and blind-spot warning system with trailer coverage. With an MSRP of $52,810, Ford Expedition is equipped with a luxurious cabin, a spacious cargo area, three rows of seats, and a fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 engine.

Dodge Durango

The Dodge Durango sits on the fence between the large and midsize classes of SUVs. However, it has a towing capacity of 8,700 pounds which is more than what most SUVs have in the market. It has an MSRP of $31,765 but it is not equipped with advanced safety standards, although they can be added for a big sum. The Dodge Durango offers a smooth ride with a comfortable interior, a big cargo area, and three rows of seats.

Honda CR-V

While the Honda CR-V has a towing capacity of only 1,500 pounds (which can be more than enough for some people), it is extremely versatile which makes it perfect for road trips. This compact SUV offers a beautiful and spacious cabin equipped with smart storage solutions. It might not be the fastest but it has a high fuel-economy rating which is extremely useful for long trips. Additionally, the Honda CR-V comes with numerous active safety features and technologies.

Mazda CX-5

This compact crossover SUV has beautiful bodywork and a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds. Its interior is equally beautiful as its exterior. While other similar SUVs don’t offer a good driving experience, the Mazda CX-5 is so much fun to drive, thanks to its responsive steering and handling. However, its cargo space is limited but the rear seat space is generous. The standard four-cylinder and turbo-four engines offer a highly proficient automatic transmission and fuel efficiency.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

If you want an SUV that has excellent off-road capabilities with a luxurious cabin, then Jeep Grand Cherokee is the one for you. It has a towing capacity of 7,200 pounds and offers a comfortable yet firm driving experience. Keep into consideration that it has a small cargo space compared to other equivalent SUVs, unsatisfactory fuel economy rating, and average crash test ratings. On the other hand, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is equipped with a 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system, rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, and smartphone app support.

Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban

The SUV siblings from Chevrolet, Tahoe, and Suburban, are quite similar with a small difference in towing capacity. The Tahoe reaches 8,400 pounds towing capacity with its 5.3-liter V-8 engine, and towing capacity of 8,300 pounds on its 6.2-liter V-8 engine. Similarly, the Suburban can tow up to 8,300 pounds with its 5.3-liter V-8 engine, and 8,200 pounds on its 6.2-liter V-8 engine. For both SUVs, you need the Max Trailering Package to reach these towing capacities.

Nissan Pathfinder

Compared to other 3-row crossovers, the Nissan Pathfinder is rated high on the list. It can reach a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds with the help of the tow hitch and harness wiring upgrades. It comes with a powerful V6 engine, a big comfortable cabin, and good crash test ratings. However, its dated cabin and lack of new technology are the main drawbacks of this SUV.

This list of SUVs is perfect for anyone looking for an SUV that is family-friendly and has a great towing capacity. Each vehicle is different in the features it offers and, of course, its price tag. If you are looking for an affordable SUV to tow your trailer, a luxurious SUV, or a beast that can almost move an entire house, you will definitely find what you are looking for on this list. Before buying your next SUV, you must know what you are expecting of it, and how much you can afford not only to buy it but also to maintain it.