Watch Brand New Ferrari SF90 Stradale Fall From Delivery Truck In Brazil

By Zero2Turbo

A video emanating from Brazil has caused quite the scene and rightly so after a delivery company made a crucial error while offloading a car.

It’s not just any car as the title suggests, it is the very expensive Ferrari SF90 Stradale finished in striking yellow paint.

It appears the lift either failed completely or the right procedure was not followed to the lower the supercar to the street and as you can see, gravity took over.

GTSpirit reports that the car was due to be delivered to Cimed Group CEO (a health care service provider in Brazil) and that the car had a bunch of expensive tailor-made options. It was ordered through the local Ferrari dealership and given the high taxes in Brazil, the price was north of $1.5 million USD.

Damage may not be too bad and could be the first “drop test” done on a Ferrari.

 

 

