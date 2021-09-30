All 500 Units Of Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA And GTAm Sold Out

In July this year, we got confirmation that the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA (and GTAm) would be making its way to South Africa and now we can confirm that all 500 units worldwide have been sold.

“To all intents and purposes, the Giulia GTA is now a collector’s car”, the brand said, although it added that it will keep the reservations list open in case of any cancelled orders.

The Giulia GTA is the most powerful road car Alfa has built and the price tag would also be considered very powerful considering the GTA costs R3,999,999 while the stripped out GTAm variant will be a whopping R4,299,999.

South Africa has been allocated just 8 of these and it is up to the client to choose if they want the regular GTA or the hardcore GTAm specification. The GTAm comes with just two seats, six-point harnesses, and a roll bar while remaining fully street legal.

The GTA packs an updated version of the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces 533 horsepower (398 kW), rather than the existing 505 hp (377 kW). In addition to the power hike, the Alfa Romeo GTA benefits from a 100kg weight loss, courtesy of a bonnet, a roof panel, a front bumper, front wheel arches, rear arch inserts and a driveshaft made from carbon fibre. Aluminium and composite materials feature elsewhere on the car in order to further reduce kerb weight.