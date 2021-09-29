Electric Lamborghini 2+2 GT Coming by 2027

It has been a long time since Lamborghini put out a four-seater production car with the Espada being the last in 1978. Rumours have not died down about another four-seater since we saw the Estoque at the 2008 Paris Motor Show and they don’t seem to be either.

Matters have firmed even further since then and current CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Autocar a few months back that a fourth vehicle is in the initial stages of development and will hit the market “in the second half of the decade.”

Winkelmann said the company hasn’t decided on the platform or the body style — those answers come next year — but he favours a 2+2 GT.

AutoNews’ crystal ball gazing into future products says we’ll get a battery-electric version of just that between 2025 and 2027.

Since the Volkswagen Group’s mainstream performance brands are very much leading the way with EV sedans, it is only natural for Porsche and Audi to contribute to the new Bull.

Winkelmann has told designers “this car has to be recognized as something different to what we’ve done before” … “[showing] a new way of designing cars” while still clearly being a Lamborghini.

Let’s not forget that before we see something like this, Lamborghini will be plenty busy with models more to our liking.

In 2023 we should see the Aventador replacement sporting a PHEV powertrain but keeping the V12 while in the same year we should see a hybridized Urus. The Huracán replacement might not get as lucky as reports suggest the V10 has one foot in the grave and will be replaced with the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.