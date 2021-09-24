Ram TRX Only Just Makes This Jump Over Viper ACR

Remember the YouTuber who jumped his Lamborghini Urus over his Lamborghini Aventador earlier this year? Well, he is back and although it is not on his channel, it is MUCH closer to failing than the Lamborghini stunt.

Two berms of earth form the ramp which is just wide enough to fit the Viper between but there is not much of an angle to the ramp for the Ram TRX to catch air. It is so close we actually winced watching the video.

There’s a whole lot of preamble in this video before the actual jump, so the clip below skips to the point right before the action starts.

On a side note, the Viper ACR is the rare Snakeskin edition, which includes this vibrant shade of paint.