Rented Lamborghini Huracán STO Wrecked In Las Vegas

Royal Exotics in Las Vegas recently took delivery of a stealthy looking Lamborghini Huracán STO and by the looks of it, they won’t be seeing it for a while, if ever again.

As a reminder, the Huracán STO makes use of the familiar 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 punching out 630 hp (470 kW) and 565 Nm (417 lb-ft) of torque. This is all sent to the rear wheels so you should be a rather confident driver when getting behind the wheel of this hardcore Huracán.

The Huracán STO in question was obviously rented out by someone who possibly did not know how to handle so much power sent to the back and ended up losing control and climbing a pavement.

It turns out this Italian supercar was the most expensive offering per day from the rental company so they cannot be too chuffed but that is what insurance is for right?

