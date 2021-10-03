NewsVideo

Bugatti Chiron vs Bugatti Veyron In Drag Race

By Zero2Turbo

The wild Bugatti Veyron set a new standard for hypercars when it debuted in 2006 but since then a new Bugatti beast has entered the scene, the Chiron.

YouTuber Stradman took his Veyron to a one-mile airstrip where it lined up against a friends Chiron.

The Veyron delivers 987 hp (736 kW), while the Chiron produces 1,479 hp (1,103 kW). The power difference shows how much can change in a decade, and it’s instantly noticeable on the tarmac.

The Veyron was a potent engineering marvel, but the Chiron leapfrogs over it by miles. Electric vehicles are likely to do the same over the Chiron, and Bugatti is already working toward making that happen.

Comments
