Don’t Be a Staged Car Accident Victim, Stay Safe on Your Daily Commute

Nothing is as terrifying as being involved in a severe car accident. You, the drivers, and passengers in all the vehicles concerned may sustain injuries in such a collision.

Because a car accident can be such a horrific experience, you seldom conceive that other people would purposefully cause or create it. Unfortunately, unethical and dishonest scammers regularly arrange vehicle accidents to defraud drivers and their insurance companies. Because they are challenging to detect, these scams have gained in popularity in recent years.

Often, these criminals will provoke a car accident and then claim massive injuries and excessive damages. They’ll sometimes even confirm their fake story with a slew of suitable witnesses and other unscrupulous accomplices who strive to lay the blame on you. Worse, they may afterwards assert damages for individuals who were not originally in the auto.

These staged accident stories are incredibly depressing. Every day, car accidents ruin people’s lives and the lives of their families. Serious injuries can occur in car accident victims, necessitating immediate and possibly continuous medical attention. In addition to potentially life-threatening injuries, accident victims may lose their job or lose a loved one in the worst-case scenario.

That someone would fabricate injuries to get a pay-day is downright revolting, and it taints the integrity of others who have been involved in actual accidents and suffered actual damages.

How to recognize a staged automobile accident

Staged accidents can be included into five common categories.

One potential type is the T-Bone accident: When you’re at a four-way stop or another intersection, the con artist will watch for you to carry out your legal turn to go through the corner, and then rapidly pull forward to smash into you. When the cops arrive, they’ll have planted witnesses declare that you ran a red light or stop sign.

Then, there is the panic stop: The fraudulent vehicle, usually an older automobile, is transporting passengers. It gets in front of you, and an individual in the backseat watches for you to be distracted. The fraudulent driver is then alerted by the passenger, who slams on the brakes suddenly. That’s when you rear-end the con artist’s car.

A variation to the previous type of staged accident is the swoop and squat, which involves three automobiles. The squat car gets in front of your automobile. The swoop vehicle suddenly pulls up in front of it and slams on the brakes, leading the squat vehicle to do the same, leaving you with no choice but to cause a rear-end collision. They then claim severe injuries even though the incident was usually low-speed.

Scammers use a variation of the swoop-and-squat on freeways, with the same tactic, but the third fraudster boxes you in, preventing you from changing lanes to avoid colliding with the squat car. It’s difficult to prove you weren’t at fault in a rear-end incident, and they know it. In this case, a dashboard camera is your best friend.

Another category is the drive down: You merge into traffic after seemingly helpful fraudster signals you to do so. The fraudster speeds up and slams into you as you try to enter the lane. After the accident, the fraudster claims you were aggressive and tried to force your way by disregarding oncoming traffic.

People making left turns are virtually always at fault, according to the general rule. To protect yourself, don’t let anyone else decide whether or not you should take that turn. On a four-lane highway, you never know what’s coming up beside them, so it’s never a good idea, scammer or not. Wait until there is a clear right-of-way.

A variant of this exists when a scammer driving down the street from the opposite path signals you to cut across the double line into a driveway, then rushes up and hits you.

Then there is the sideswipe, which occurs when you’re in the inner lane of a split left-turn roadway and the fraudster in the outer lane sideswipes you.

Finally, another method is someone waving you out as you back out of a parking spot. You reverse out, thinking everything is now clear. And then that same automobile collides with you. When reversing, the onus is always on you to prove that you have the right of way. Do you believe the scammer will acknowledge he waved you out? Nope.

There are a few techniques to safeguard yourself in this situation. Reverse into available parking spaces. It’s far safer to face out from a position when you have the option. And never place your trust in a waver.

Don’t become a victim of a staged accident

As you can see, organized fraud rings target drivers in various ways for staged car accidents. These con artists can create an accident on purpose to collect on false insurance claims.

Some may then demand cash for the purported damages and urge that you keep the transaction hidden, claiming you’ll lose your license or insurance if you report the “accident.” Finally, some crooks may steal money, identity cards, and credit cards from your wallet or pocketbook at the accident scene.

The majority of people involved in manufactured collisions are unaware that the “accident” was fake. Seniors and drivers of fancy automobiles or corporate cars are the primary victims of these criminals. They select victims who are likely to have insurance and sufficient funds to cover the supposed harm.

Be aware of these warning signs after an accident:

While exchanging information with one of the incident’s drivers, you see that the other people involved are leaving. Anyone who declines to give you their contact information can be suspicious.

The occupants of the opposite car are cushioned from the impact by rubber tires or other things.

The other driver presses on working out the case between the two of you directly or quickly after the crash, without involving the law enforcement or auto insurance companies. Any settlement offers for an automobile accident should be passed promptly to your insurance company.

The other driver demands your wallet to record personal information from your legal papers. At an accident site, never hand over your wallet to anyone.

While it’s difficult to tell if a crash is staged right away, you can protect yourself by alerting the cops. If you feel intimidated or in danger, stay in your car until the cops arrive.

About the author:

Sean M. Cleary is the founder and principal attorney of The Law Offices of Sean M. Cleary, a Miami-based personal injury law practice. Sean represents people who have been hurt in car accidents, truck accidents, rollovers, and other types of automotive accidents.