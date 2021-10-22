Lewis Hamilton Says South African Formula 1 Race Is Important

The Formula 1 calendar for 2022 features 23 different circuits around the world but sadly there is nothing for Africa, yet.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton hopes Formula 1 can eventually return to the continent and more importantly to South Africa.

“The place that I really feel is dear to my heart and most important for me is to get a race back in South Africa,” Hamilton said on Thursday in Austin, Texas. “I think there’s a great following out there. I think it would be great to be able to highlight just how beautiful the motherland is.”

Warren Scheckter, CEO of the South African Grand Prix, says Kyalami is “ready” to bring Formula 1 back to the nation in 2023.

Under the ownership of Liberty Media, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali’s leadership, a clear plan is in place to expand the Formula 1 calendar and make moves into new markets.

Kyalami owner, Toby Venter, is ready and waiting for a visit from the FIA. The track is already Grade 2 status and needs a few safety upgrades to get to Grade 1. Venter is constantly keeping in touch with the powers that be in the sport.

“We are ready: next year, we will discuss again the opportunity to bring F1 back to South Africa, to make the return official at the beginning of 2023,” says Scheckter.

Surely with all this chatter, something will happen? Let’s wait and see.