Next BMW M3 CS and M4 CS Will Not Get Manual Or RWD Says Report

We know BMW is hard at work preparing some new M variants in the 3 and 4 Series lineup and two of those will be the 2023 BMW M3 CS and M4 CS.

Details are not fully confirmed yet but a report suggests that the CS models will not call out to the purists as they will not be offered with a manual gearbox.

BMW Blog attributes this news to unnamed “sources,” though a report from earlier this year noted the same thing. The CS models will only be available with an automatic transmission. Those wanting a more-potent M model with a manual might get lucky with the upcoming M4 CSL.

Even though it might miss the option of a third pedal, the CS models will undoubtedly pack improved performance compared to the Competition counterparts.

It will more than likely shed some weight using more carbon and may even get a slight power hike to something around the 400 kW mark (CSL rumoured to get 410 kW).

BMW M has not confirmed when they will announce these two new CS models but we are pretty sure we will see something from them early in 2022.