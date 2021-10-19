NewsCrashVideo

Watch Vehicles Fly After Train Smashes Into Car Hauler

By Zero2Turbo

The video below captures what happened after a semi-truck carrying a load of vehicles got itself high-centred on a railroad crossing Friday near Thackerville, Oklahoma.

An Amtrak train smashes into the incapacitated truck at speed in one of the most spectacular crashes we can recall, sending the truckload of vehicles flying and crumpling the car trailer. Worse, five people aboard the Amtrak were injured and were transported to a hospital, according to Love County firefighters, though the injuries were non-critical.

Related Posts

2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spied Testing Will Also Get…

Porsche EV Charging Through The Pack With Taycan Outselling…

The impact lifted the locomotive off the tracks and derailed it, as you can see in one of the photos.

The fire department said that it had people on the scene for 5.5 hours. The photos show wrecked cars littering the area around the tracks, requiring extensive recovery.

Prev 1 of 7 Next
You might also like
News

2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spied Testing Will Also Get 2.0-Litre Four-Cylinder

News

Porsche EV Charging Through The Pack With Taycan Outselling The 911 and Panamera

News

Hybrid Audi R8 or EV Coming In 2023 Says Report

News

Gordon Murray T.50 Hypercar Debuts at Goodwood With Screaming V12 [Video]

News

2022 Cape Town Formula E Race Not Likely To Happen

News

Mercedes-AMG One Production To Start Next Year – Two Units Reportedly Coming to…

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us