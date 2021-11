According to Hawaii News Now, a 34-year-old man was injured after colliding with a total of 17 cars on the Ala Wai Boulevard in Waikiki Hawaii last night.

Witness video (seen below) showed sparks flying out from under a vehicle.

The drive of the car (a Ford Mustang) suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police believe the driver may have been drunk and have opened a DUI investigation along with a damaged vehicles case.