Useful Tips To Help You Get Your Driver License

Driving a car is one of the most liberating feelings in the world.

It’s also one of the scariest things you’ll ever do. That’s because cars are expensive, and they can be dangerous if not handled properly. And that doesn’t even include all the other complicated stuff about driving: parking, changing lanes, making turns-the list goes on and on. But it’s worth it to get your driver’s license! Fortunately, there are many resources available to help you learn how to drive safely and responsibly with confidence before getting behind the wheel for real.

Practice Driving

Practice is the backbone of success when it comes to becoming a licensed driver. Practice allows you to gain experience in different situations and in traffic you are not yet accustomed to. If you want to be confident about driving, then it is best to take an Oregon DMV practice test. The more you practice, the better you will be at driving.

This will also help you gain more knowledge about the learning process. See how different situations affect your ability to drive and be able to react properly without panicking. Never attempt a DMV practice test on a real road before you are ready, however. This is not only dangerous but also illegal.

Learn All You Can From Experienced Drivers

Once you have completed your practice test and feel that you are ready to take a driving exam, reach out to someone with experience driving for tips and advice. Ask a parent or a friend who has their driver’s license how they studied for traffic regulations and what helped them pass the exam. This way, you will be able to learn from the best and avoid common mishaps experienced by new drivers on their first test drive.

Laws & Rules To Follow

It is important that you closely follow all of Oregon’s traffic laws as well as any other state’s rules and regulations, however ridiculous they may be. This can help prevent accidents from happening and ensure your safety as well as the safety of others on the road. You may have to use a GPS or maps app because it does not hurt to look for new routes every now and then! Also, choosing a car with a manual transmission can help you learn how to drive a stick shift – an alternative gear system that cars typically come with. Once you get comfortable driving in Oregon, then maybe take a trip across town or outside of Oregon into Washington or California.

Avoid Distractions

You will likely become highly distracted when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle for the first time. The more distractions you have while driving, the more difficult it will be to focus on driving and achieving your goals. Many new drivers get so involved in their conversations that they forget how far they are from home or where exactly they are trying to go. If you want to avoid being distracted while driving, try thinking about your destination before you go, so you can have a clear idea of where to go. Pay attention as well as look at the road around you, as that information will help as well.

Pick The Right Car

Your best bet when it comes to picking a car is to choose one that isn’t too expensive. If you are just starting out, then chances are your budget isn’t big enough for you to afford an expensive luxury car. That’s okay, though! You have many options when it comes to choosing the right car for you. Some cars are very basic with no frills or special features, while others can come with everything out there in addition to design extras. Pick a car that has most of the “basics” without having too many additional accessories or gadgets that distract you from driving and limit yourself before living above your means!

Starter Cars

Some good starter cars include:

– Ford Focus

– Toyota Corolla

– Honda Civic

– Hyundai Elantra

These cars are great choices if you can afford to purchase one. If not, then don’t worry! There are many other types of starter cars that are just as good for beginning drivers.

Safety First

You should always wear your seatbelt when behind the wheel of a car or riding in a friend’s car. You could be stopped for this by police officers and fined, which would only set you back more than wearing it already does! It is also important that you drive defensively at all times because other drivers on the road may not be paying attention or may suddenly swerve into your lane without seeing you first. You can avoid accidents by simply being prepared for whatever might come up ahead and adjusting your driving accordingly to avoid mistakes that could cause you harm.

Driving Games

There is a multitude of PC and console games that are geared towards improving your driving skills (but the scenarios should not be taken for granted!). Games like “Driver” are pretty fun to play, as you can live out all of your wildest fantasy scenarios behind the wheel of a car. If you don’t want to spend $50-$60 on an XBOX game but still enjoy the thrill of racing around in cars or speeding down roads, then try online driving games instead. You can find many different types of online driving games like parking, racing, and “get-away” style games that are fun to play!

Warnings

Always be on the lookout for and watch out for emergency vehicles like police, ambulance, and fire trucks because you may not hear them coming up behind you! Never try to pass these types of cars when they are on the road. They have a right to speed whenever necessary and come first in terms of who gets to go through an intersection or who has the right of way. Always be aware of your surroundings and what is going on around you so that you can maneuver yourself if need be. If you are about to crash into another vehicle because it came out of nowhere, then there’s not much you can do other than sit back, buckle your seatbelt, and hope for the best!

The process of getting your driver's license can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. The more you learn about the requirements and how the process works in Oregon, the better prepared you'll be for what lies ahead. You may even find that having a driver's license is easier than you anticipated! If anything seems unclear or if there's something we haven't covered here, don't hesitate to contact us at any time with questions-we're always happy to help.