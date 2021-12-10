NewsVideo

AWD Drag race Featuring 2022 VW Golf R, Audi S3 and BMW M240i

By Zero2Turbo

We know all-wheel-drive cars are superb off the line and the Volkswagen Golf R, Audi S3 and BMW M240i are such cars.

Throttle House recently got them together to find out who was quicker in a drag race as well as a rolling race.

Yes before you start shouting that the cars are not all direct competitors, they still make for some exciting racing!

The BMW packs 382 hp (292 kW) and 500 Nm of torque. The VW produces 315 hp (234 kW) and 400 Nm, but it weighs 1,578 kilograms while the M240i weighs in at 1,755 kg. The S3 is the least powerful of the trio at 305 hp (227 kW) and 400 Nm, though it falls in the middle with its weight at 1,604 kg.

We don’t need to give you a play by play of the video below so place your bets and push play.

